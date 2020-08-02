Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) PT Set at €5.50 by Credit Suisse Group

Posted by on Aug 2nd, 2020

Credit Suisse Group set a €5.50 ($6.18) price target on Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DBK. Nord/LB set a €7.70 ($8.65) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.00 ($7.87) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a €4.50 ($5.06) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.50 ($7.30) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €4.50 ($5.06) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of €6.33 ($7.11).

FRA:DBK opened at €7.59 ($8.53) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €8.49 and its 200-day moving average is €7.48. Deutsche Bank has a 52 week low of €12.36 ($13.89) and a 52 week high of €18.49 ($20.78).

About Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

