Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give E.On (FRA:EOAN) a €9.90 Price Target

Posted by on Aug 2nd, 2020

E.On (FRA:EOAN) has been assigned a €9.90 ($11.12) price target by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 0.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. HSBC set a €11.90 ($13.37) price target on E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €10.60 ($11.91) price target on E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €10.50 ($11.80) price target on E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €9.30 ($10.45) price target on E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €10.39 ($11.67).

Shares of EOAN stock opened at €9.94 ($11.16) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €10.13 and a 200 day moving average of €9.81. E.On has a twelve month low of €6.70 ($7.53) and a twelve month high of €10.80 ($12.13).

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

Analyst Recommendations for E.On (FRA:EOAN)

