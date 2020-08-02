Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give E.On (FRA:EOAN) a €9.90 Price Target

E.On (FRA:EOAN) has been assigned a €9.90 ($11.12) price target by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 0.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. HSBC set a €11.90 ($13.37) price target on E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €10.60 ($11.91) price target on E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €10.50 ($11.80) price target on E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €9.30 ($10.45) price target on E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €10.39 ($11.67).

Shares of EOAN stock opened at €9.94 ($11.16) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €10.13 and a 200 day moving average of €9.81. E.On has a twelve month low of €6.70 ($7.53) and a twelve month high of €10.80 ($12.13).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

