Independent Research Analysts Give Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) a €6.70 Price Target

Independent Research set a €6.70 ($7.53) price target on Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a €4.50 ($5.06) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €7.70 ($8.65) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Oddo Bhf set a €5.40 ($6.07) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.00 ($7.87) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €5.00 ($5.62) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Bank has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of €6.33 ($7.11).

Shares of DBK opened at €7.59 ($8.53) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €8.49 and a 200-day moving average of €7.48. Deutsche Bank has a one year low of €12.36 ($13.89) and a one year high of €18.49 ($20.78).

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

