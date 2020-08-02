BAE Systems (LON:BA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank

BAE Systems (LON:BA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank in a report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

BA has been the topic of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 560 ($6.89) to GBX 514 ($6.33) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 625 ($7.69) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 600 ($7.38) to GBX 590 ($7.26) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BAE Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 635 ($7.81).

Shares of BA opened at GBX 490.20 ($6.03) on Friday. BAE Systems has a 52-week low of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 672.80 ($8.28). The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 493.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 544.64. The stock has a market cap of $15.76 billion and a PE ratio of 10.63.

BAE Systems plc operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide. Its Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

