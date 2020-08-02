FinnCap Reiterates Corporate Rating for Bigblu Broadband (LON:BBB)

Bigblu Broadband (LON:BBB)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating restated by stock analysts at FinnCap in a research report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 395.90. Bigblu Broadband has a 1-year low of GBX 59 ($0.73) and a 1-year high of GBX 124.90 ($1.54). The firm has a market capitalization of $53.56 million and a P/E ratio of -6.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 94.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 90.93.

Bigblu Broadband Company Profile

Bigblu Broadband plc provides satellite and wireless broadband telecommunications and related products and services in the United Kingdom, the Nordics, rest of Europe, and Australia. It offers rural, last-mile, and emergency communication services via satellite, wireless, and associated technologies; and fiber alternatives.

