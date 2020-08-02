B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Price Target Increased to GBX 430 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) had its price target lifted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 360 ($4.43) to GBX 430 ($5.29) in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 7.13% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 480 ($5.91) to GBX 500 ($6.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 310 ($3.81) to GBX 370 ($4.55) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 440 ($5.41) to GBX 500 ($6.15) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt upped their target price on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 500 ($6.15) to GBX 550 ($6.77) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 438.50 ($5.40).

BME stock opened at GBX 463 ($5.70) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.49, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 416.01 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 358.01. B&M European Value Retail has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3.91 ($0.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 443.30 ($5.46).

B&M European Value Retail SA operates as a discount retailer in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It provides FMCG brands and non-grocery products through general merchandise and grocery stores, and convenience stores. The company operates a chain of 620 stores under the B&M brand; 281 stores under the Heron Foods brand; 96 stores under the Jawoll; and 96 stores under the Babou brand.

