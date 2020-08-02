Bodycote (LON:BOY) Given New GBX 670 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bodycote (LON:BOY) had its price objective upped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 590 ($7.26) to GBX 670 ($8.25) in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Friday, July 24th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Bodycote from GBX 585 ($7.20) to GBX 590 ($7.26) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Bodycote from GBX 650 ($8.00) to GBX 710 ($8.74) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Bodycote from GBX 520 ($6.40) to GBX 530 ($6.52) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Bodycote currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 685 ($8.43).

Shares of BOY opened at GBX 563 ($6.93) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 613.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 661.98. Bodycote has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6.11 ($0.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 975 ($12.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a PE ratio of 11.44.

Bodycote plc provides thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two business areas, Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and Hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including HIP product fabrication, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting services.

