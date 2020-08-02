BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) Given a GBX 150 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Aug 2nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) has been assigned a GBX 150 ($1.85) price objective by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the communications services company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 52.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 182 ($2.24) to GBX 160 ($1.97) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Barclays raised shares of BT Group – CLASS A to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 115 ($1.42) to GBX 130 ($1.60) in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 150 ($1.85) to GBX 125 ($1.54) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 178.08 ($2.19).

LON BT.A opened at GBX 98.58 ($1.21) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 114.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 132.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.40. BT Group – CLASS A has a 12-month low of GBX 1.12 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 212.25 ($2.61). The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67.

In other BT Group – CLASS A news, insider Ian Cheshire bought 19,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 126 ($1.55) per share, with a total value of £24,753.96 ($30,462.66). Also, insider Allison Kirkby bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 118 ($1.45) per share, with a total value of £59,000 ($72,606.45). Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,953,646 shares of company stock valued at $215,765,396.

BT Group – CLASS A Company Profile

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Analyst Recommendations for BT Group - CLASS A (LON:BT.A)

Receive News & Ratings for BT Group - CLASS A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Group - CLASS A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

BAE Systems Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank
BAE Systems Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank
FinnCap Reiterates Corporate Rating for Bigblu Broadband
FinnCap Reiterates Corporate Rating for Bigblu Broadband
B&M European Value Retail Price Target Increased to GBX 430 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
B&M European Value Retail Price Target Increased to GBX 430 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Bodycote Given New GBX 670 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Bodycote Given New GBX 670 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
BT Group – CLASS A Given a GBX 150 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group
BT Group – CLASS A Given a GBX 150 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group
LivePerson Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday
LivePerson Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report