BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) Given a GBX 150 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) has been assigned a GBX 150 ($1.85) price objective by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the communications services company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 52.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 182 ($2.24) to GBX 160 ($1.97) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Barclays raised shares of BT Group – CLASS A to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 115 ($1.42) to GBX 130 ($1.60) in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 150 ($1.85) to GBX 125 ($1.54) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 178.08 ($2.19).

LON BT.A opened at GBX 98.58 ($1.21) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 114.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 132.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.40. BT Group – CLASS A has a 12-month low of GBX 1.12 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 212.25 ($2.61). The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67.

In other BT Group – CLASS A news, insider Ian Cheshire bought 19,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 126 ($1.55) per share, with a total value of £24,753.96 ($30,462.66). Also, insider Allison Kirkby bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 118 ($1.45) per share, with a total value of £59,000 ($72,606.45). Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,953,646 shares of company stock valued at $215,765,396.

BT Group – CLASS A Company Profile

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

