LivePerson (LPSN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $78.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.08 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 37.65% and a negative return on equity of 57.59%. On average, analysts expect LivePerson to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LPSN opened at $42.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.01 and a beta of 1.27. LivePerson has a 1-year low of $14.08 and a 1-year high of $45.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

In other news, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 4,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $177,931.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 95,017 shares of company stock valued at $3,549,623 in the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LPSN. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of LivePerson from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of LivePerson from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of LivePerson from $31.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of LivePerson from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of LivePerson from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.23.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

