Dream Industrial REIT (DIR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.18 per share for the quarter.

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$56.55 million for the quarter.

Get Dream Industrial REIT alerts:

Dream Industrial REIT has a twelve month low of C$8.08 and a twelve month high of C$9.49.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners cut Dream Industrial REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Dream Industrial REIT Company Profile

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended investment trust. The Trust’s objective is managing its business to provide growing cash flow and stable and sustainable returns, through adapting its strategy and tactics to changes in the real estate industry and the economy; building and maintaining a diversified, growth-oriented portfolio of light industrial properties in Canadian markets based on an established platform; providing predictable and sustainable cash distributions to unitholders while prudently managing its capital structure over time, and maintaining a REIT that satisfies the REIT exception under the specified investment flow-through (SIFT) legislation in order to provide certainty to unitholders with respect to taxation of distributions.

Recommended Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.