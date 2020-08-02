MGM Growth Properties (MGP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Posted by on Aug 2nd, 2020

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $209.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.65 million. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 0.33% and a net margin of 2.32%. MGM Growth Properties’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect MGM Growth Properties to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MGP stock opened at $27.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.73. MGM Growth Properties has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $34.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.14 and its 200 day moving average is $26.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 14.49 and a quick ratio of 14.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.69%.

Several research firms recently commented on MGP. Nomura raised their price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. MGM Growth Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.09.

In other news, Director Michael Rietbrock sold 17,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $412,216.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Murren sold 36,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $909,323.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

