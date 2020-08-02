Trupanion (TRUP) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Trupanion to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $111.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.10 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts expect Trupanion to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TRUP opened at $50.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,011.40 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.90. Trupanion has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $53.57.

A number of brokerages have commented on TRUP. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Northland Securities began coverage on Trupanion in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Trupanion from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Trupanion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.25.

In other Trupanion news, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 7,044 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $218,364.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,656 shares in the company, valued at $175,336. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total value of $203,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,900 shares of company stock worth $3,124,280. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

