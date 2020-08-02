Renewable Energy Group (REGI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Renewable Energy Group to post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.73. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $474.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.70 million. On average, analysts expect Renewable Energy Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGI opened at $27.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Renewable Energy Group has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $32.89. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.45.

Several research analysts have commented on REGI shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

In related news, VP Gary Haer sold 6,968 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $217,959.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,626.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Stroburg sold 25,000 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total transaction of $728,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 218,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,355,200.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,968 shares of company stock worth $1,198,159. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces cleaner and lower carbon transportation fuels. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

