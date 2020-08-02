Incyte (INCY) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($3.17). Incyte had a negative net margin of 16.87% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $568.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Incyte to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

INCY opened at $98.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.52 and its 200 day moving average is $89.08. Incyte has a fifty-two week low of $62.48 and a fifty-two week high of $110.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.43 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INCY. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Incyte from $92.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.45.

In related news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.84, for a total transaction of $93,063.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,604.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 16,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $1,776,467.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,047,674.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 250,175 shares of company stock worth $26,519,987. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

