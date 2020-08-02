Incyte (INCY) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Posted by on Aug 2nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($3.17). Incyte had a negative net margin of 16.87% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $568.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Incyte to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

INCY opened at $98.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.52 and its 200 day moving average is $89.08. Incyte has a fifty-two week low of $62.48 and a fifty-two week high of $110.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.43 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INCY. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Incyte from $92.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.45.

In related news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.84, for a total transaction of $93,063.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,604.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 16,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $1,776,467.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,047,674.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 250,175 shares of company stock worth $26,519,987. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Earnings History for Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY)

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Aviva PT Lowered to GBX 370 at Royal Bank of Canada
Aviva PT Lowered to GBX 370 at Royal Bank of Canada
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Given Hold Rating at Deutsche Bank
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Given Hold Rating at Deutsche Bank
Deutsche Bank PT Set at €5.50 by Credit Suisse Group
Deutsche Bank PT Set at €5.50 by Credit Suisse Group
Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give E.On a €9.90 Price Target
Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give E.On a €9.90 Price Target
Independent Research Analysts Give Deutsche Bank a €6.70 Price Target
Independent Research Analysts Give Deutsche Bank a €6.70 Price Target
BAE Systems Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank
BAE Systems Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report