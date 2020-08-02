Independence Contract Drilling (ICD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Independence Contract Drilling to post earnings of ($3.81) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.88) by $0.06. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 47.67% and a negative return on equity of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $38.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.50 million. On average, analysts expect Independence Contract Drilling to post $-15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-16 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NYSE:ICD opened at $3.35 on Friday. Independence Contract Drilling has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $37.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 7.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.48.
Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile
Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to optimize the development of various oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale.
