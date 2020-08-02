Independence Contract Drilling (ICD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Independence Contract Drilling to post earnings of ($3.81) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.88) by $0.06. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 47.67% and a negative return on equity of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $38.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.50 million. On average, analysts expect Independence Contract Drilling to post $-15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:ICD opened at $3.35 on Friday. Independence Contract Drilling has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $37.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 7.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.48.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ICD shares. B. Riley cut shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Independence Contract Drilling to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Independence Contract Drilling in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.67.

Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to optimize the development of various oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale.

