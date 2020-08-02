Independence Contract Drilling (ICD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Independence Contract Drilling to post earnings of ($3.81) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.88) by $0.06. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 47.67% and a negative return on equity of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $38.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.50 million. On average, analysts expect Independence Contract Drilling to post $-15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:ICD opened at $3.35 on Friday. Independence Contract Drilling has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $37.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 7.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.48.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ICD shares. B. Riley cut shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Independence Contract Drilling to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Independence Contract Drilling in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.67.

Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to optimize the development of various oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale.

Earnings History for Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD)

BAE Systems Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank
FinnCap Reiterates Corporate Rating for Bigblu Broadband
B&M European Value Retail Price Target Increased to GBX 430 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Bodycote Given New GBX 670 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
BT Group – CLASS A Given a GBX 150 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group
LivePerson Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday
