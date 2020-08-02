Lear (LEA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Lear (NYSE:LEA) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($5.34) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The auto parts company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Lear had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.00 EPS. On average, analysts expect Lear to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $110.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.97. Lear has a one year low of $63.20 and a one year high of $143.50.
About Lear
Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.
