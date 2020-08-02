Lear (LEA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Lear (NYSE:LEA) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($5.34) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The auto parts company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Lear had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.00 EPS. On average, analysts expect Lear to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $110.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.97. Lear has a one year low of $63.20 and a one year high of $143.50.

Several brokerages recently commented on LEA. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lear from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Lear from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Lear from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Lear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Lear has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

