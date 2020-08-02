Nova Measuring Instruments (NVMI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Nova Measuring Instruments to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Nova Measuring Instruments has set its Q2 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 0.37-0.51 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $61.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.70 million. On average, analysts expect Nova Measuring Instruments to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ NVMI opened at $51.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.09. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 1-year low of $25.70 and a 1-year high of $51.69. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 37.52 and a beta of 1.18.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVMI. BidaskClub downgraded Nova Measuring Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Nova Measuring Instruments from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in a report on Friday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nova Measuring Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Nova Measuring Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

About Nova Measuring Instruments

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control across various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

