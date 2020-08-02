Amc Networks (AMCX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $734.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.27 million. Amc Networks had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 71.92%. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect Amc Networks to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AMCX opened at $23.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.80. Amc Networks has a 12 month low of $19.62 and a 12 month high of $54.45.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMCX shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Amc Networks from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Cfra raised shares of Amc Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Imperial Capital increased their price objective on shares of Amc Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amc Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.75.

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

