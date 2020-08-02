Green Brick Partners (GRBK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $213.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.36 million. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 11.77%. On average, analysts expect Green Brick Partners to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GRBK stock opened at $13.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $698.56 million, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.34 and its 200-day moving average is $10.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Green Brick Partners has a 1 year low of $5.66 and a 1 year high of $14.75.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Green Brick Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Green Brick Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in Builder Operations and Land Development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

