CareDx (CDNA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Posted by on Aug 2nd, 2020

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $38.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect CareDx to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CareDx stock opened at $33.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -69.48 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.97. CareDx has a 52 week low of $13.04 and a 52 week high of $38.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

CDNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a research report on Monday, June 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of CareDx in a research report on Friday, June 19th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on CareDx in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on CareDx from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CareDx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.14.

In other CareDx news, CEO Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total value of $342,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 421,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,435,730.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Brian Bell sold 57,136 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $1,656,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,119,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 217,538 shares of company stock worth $6,872,723. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc, a precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

Earnings History for CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA)

