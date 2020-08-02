Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect Pioneer Natural Resources to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $96.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.77. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $159.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $119.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. SunTrust Banks raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Scotiabank raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Imperial Capital increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.77.

In other news, VP Craig A. Kuiper sold 4,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total value of $493,298.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,539,607.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total value of $809,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,911 shares in the company, valued at $4,616,106.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,090 shares of company stock worth $1,822,121 over the last 90 days. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.