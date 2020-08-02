CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.86

CGG SA (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.86 and last traded at $0.86, with a volume of 15857 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.91.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CGGYY shares. Societe Generale lowered CGG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded CGG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.67.

CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter. CGG had a negative net margin of 14.55% and a negative return on equity of 5.22%.

About CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY)

CGG operates as a geoscience company in North America, the Central and South Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir; and Equipment segments. The Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir segment develops and licenses multi-client seismic surveys; processes seismic data; and sells seismic data processing and reservoir characterization software primarily under the geovation, Hampson-Russell, and Jason brands.

