CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.86

CGG SA (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.86 and last traded at $0.86, with a volume of 15857 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.91.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CGGYY shares. Societe Generale lowered CGG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded CGG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.67.
About CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY)
CGG operates as a geoscience company in North America, the Central and South Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir; and Equipment segments. The Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir segment develops and licenses multi-client seismic surveys; processes seismic data; and sells seismic data processing and reservoir characterization software primarily under the geovation, Hampson-Russell, and Jason brands.
