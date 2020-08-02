Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.72

Shares of Great Portland Estates PLC (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.72 and last traded at $7.72, with a volume of 930 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.79.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GPEAF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Portland Estates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Great Portland Estates from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Great Portland Estates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.20 and its 200 day moving average is $9.55.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.8 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

