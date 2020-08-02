Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $11.65

Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.65 and last traded at $11.67, with a volume of 63779 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd.

The firm has a market cap of $207.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China’s previous annual dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.72%. Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China’s dividend payout ratio is 25.41%.

Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IDCBY)

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited provides various banking products and services primarily in China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.

