Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $11.65

Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.65 and last traded at $11.67, with a volume of 63779 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.94.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd.
The firm has a market cap of $207.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.
Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IDCBY)
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited provides various banking products and services primarily in China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.
