freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $17.57

freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.57 and last traded at $17.57, with a volume of 1121 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.80.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of freenet in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised freenet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of freenet in a research report on Monday, May 4th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.56.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The company offers its postpaid and prepaid services under the mobilcom-debitel brand, as well as no-frills services under the klarmobil, freenetMobile, callMobile, and debitel light brands.

