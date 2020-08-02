KINGDEE INTL SO/ADR (OTCMKTS:KGDEY) Sets New 52-Week High at $291.67

Shares of KINGDEE INTL SO/ADR (OTCMKTS:KGDEY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $291.67 and last traded at $291.67, with a volume of 190 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $249.32.

KGDEY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC cut shares of KINGDEE INTL SO/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KINGDEE INTL SO/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th.

The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.44 and a beta of -0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $210.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.52.

Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells enterprise management software products. The company operates through ERP Business, Cloud Services Business, and Others segments. The ERP Business segment is involved in the sale and implementation of enterprise management software; provision of other related services; sale of hardware related services to enterprise management software arrangements; and sale of middleware software.

