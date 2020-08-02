iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Hits New 12-Month High at $250.52

Posted by on Aug 2nd, 2020

iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $250.52 and last traded at $250.52, with a volume of 43650 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $245.90.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $237.38 and its 200-day moving average is $214.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 4,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:IXN)

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

