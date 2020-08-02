SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) Sets New 52-Week High at $122.94

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $122.94 and last traded at $121.80, with a volume of 72697 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $122.28.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 137,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,572,000 after acquiring an additional 13,108 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,865,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 195.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 15,538 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

