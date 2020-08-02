DEMANT A S/ADR (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Hits New 1-Year High at $15.49

Shares of DEMANT A S/ADR (OTCMKTS:WILYY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.49 and last traded at $15.49, with a volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.33.

Several brokerages have commented on WILYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of DEMANT A S/ADR in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank cut shares of DEMANT A S/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th.

Get DEMANT A S/ADR alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.42 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. Its products include hearing devices and implants; diagnostic instruments; and personal communication systems, such as headsets and solutions for the professional call center and office market, as well as consumer headsets for the gaming and mobile segments.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for DEMANT A S/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DEMANT A S/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.