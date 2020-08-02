SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:SNYFY) Sets New 1-Year High at $25.09

Shares of SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:SNYFY) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.09 and last traded at $24.20, with a volume of 626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.05.

SNYFY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th.

Get SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.21.

SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:SNYFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:SNYFY)

Sony Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. The company operates in life insurance, non-life insurance, and banking businesses. Its insurance products include death-protection, medical, educational endowment, living benefit, and other insurance products; and non-life insurance products comprise automobile, medical, and cancer insurance products, as well as reinsurance services.

Featured Article: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.