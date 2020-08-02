New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Hits New 12-Month High at $46.34

New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $46.34 and last traded at $46.14, with a volume of 1411677 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.04.

NYT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on New York Times from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of New York Times in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Cfra upgraded New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.65 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.98 and a 200-day moving average of $36.71.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. New York Times had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $443.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. New York Times’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that New York Times Co will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. New York Times’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NYT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of New York Times during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 300.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 125,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 94,187 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 436,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,049,000 after purchasing an additional 50,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 62,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 7,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

New York Times Company Profile (NYSE:NYT)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

