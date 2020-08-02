Eve & Co Inc (CVE:EVE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.06

Eve & Co Inc (CVE:EVE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 104801 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $21.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61.

Eve & Co Inc (CVE:EVE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.38 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eve & Co Inc will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eve & Co Incorporated, through its subsidiary, Natural MedCo Ltd., produces and sells dried cannabis, cannabis plants, and cannabis seeds in Canada. It focuses on the distribution of recreational cannabis for women under the EVE brand. The company is headquartered in Strathroy, Canada.

