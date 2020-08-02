SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) Hits New 12-Month High at $25.81

SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.81 and last traded at $25.81, with a volume of 43147 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.20.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SVMK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SVMK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of SVMK in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of SVMK in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of SVMK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Get SVMK alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.97 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.57.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $88.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.50 million. SVMK had a negative net margin of 24.56% and a negative return on equity of 26.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SVMK Inc will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 116,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total value of $2,611,188.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dharti Patel sold 1,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total transaction of $28,161.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 414,063 shares of company stock valued at $9,179,808 over the last 90 days. 18.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SVMK by 3.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in SVMK by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in SVMK by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in SVMK by 142.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in SVMK by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 330,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

SVMK Company Profile (NASDAQ:SVMK)

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for SVMK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVMK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.