Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Sets New 52-Week High at $177.31

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $177.31 and last traded at $177.31, with a volume of 7097 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $176.19.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.20.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

