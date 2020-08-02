Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Sets New 1-Year High at $295.21

Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $295.21 and last traded at $295.21, with a volume of 16413 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $288.48.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.57.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VGT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,119,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,110,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,833,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 542,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,261,000 after purchasing an additional 153,614 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,803,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

