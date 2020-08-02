Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $255.92

Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $255.92 and last traded at $255.92, with a volume of 19819 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $251.79.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $236.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group lowered Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $216.00 to $221.00 in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $236.17 and a 200 day moving average of $214.78.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The network technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $1.54. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $869.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $236,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,304 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,696. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.47, for a total value of $2,753,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 960,501 shares in the company, valued at $220,406,164.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,950 shares of company stock worth $5,835,270. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 416.0% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,247 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after buying an additional 12,292 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,146 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Asio Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 15.0% during the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 9,733 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

