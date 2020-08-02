Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Sets New 52-Week High at $84.23

Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $84.23 and last traded at $81.75, with a volume of 262541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.81.

Several analysts have issued reports on DORM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine cut Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Dorman Products from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.50.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.79.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $233.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dorman Products Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 1,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.94, for a total transaction of $105,869.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,609.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Dorman Products by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 885,914 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,964,000 after acquiring an additional 53,944 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dorman Products by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 813,198 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,945,000 after acquiring an additional 6,675 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Dorman Products by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 467,055 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,815,000 after acquiring an additional 20,861 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dorman Products by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 440,844 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,365,000 after acquiring an additional 23,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Dorman Products by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 393,633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,756,000 after acquiring an additional 61,598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

About Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM)

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

Read More: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.