Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Sets New 52-Week High at $184.12

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $184.12 and last traded at $171.83, with a volume of 267562 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $156.69.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Kansas City Southern from $169.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Cfra dropped their price target on Kansas City Southern from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kansas City Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.70.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $149.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.49. The company has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.93.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. The business had revenue of $547.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Kansas City Southern’s revenue was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.19%.

In related news, EVP Brian D. Hancock sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.75, for a total transaction of $548,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,936 shares in the company, valued at $3,908,718. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total value of $44,145.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,495.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,292 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,970 in the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kansas City Southern by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,280,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $925,888,000 after purchasing an additional 165,739 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Kansas City Southern by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,325,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $295,803,000 after purchasing an additional 538,881 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kansas City Southern by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,797,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $228,175,000 after purchasing an additional 64,039 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Kansas City Southern by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,502,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $191,111,000 after purchasing an additional 331,863 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Kansas City Southern by 58,002.8% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 983,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,184,000 after purchasing an additional 981,988 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

About Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

