Tarku Resources (CVE:TKU) Trading Down 14.3%

Shares of Tarku Resources Ltd (CVE:TKU) were down 14.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, approximately 732,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 558% from the average daily volume of 111,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.07 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.05. The firm has a market cap of $703,000.00 and a PE ratio of -1.48.

Tarku Resources Company Profile (CVE:TKU)

Tarku Resources Ltd. explores for precious, base, and strategic metal properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, and EGP metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Chateau Fort, Richardson, Bullion, Apollo, Atlas, and Admiral projects located in Quebec. The company also has an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Guercheville project located in Quebec.

