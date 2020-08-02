Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) Stock Price Down 14.7%

Posted by on Aug 2nd, 2020

Shares of Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) (NYSE:RFP) traded down 14.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$4.05 and last traded at C$4.06, 106,872 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 152% from the average session volume of 42,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.76.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 3.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.67 million and a PE ratio of -4.08.

Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) (NYSE:RFP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported C($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$924.94 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Resolute Forest Products will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP)

Resolute Forest Products Inc operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

