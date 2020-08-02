Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) Stock Price Down 14.7%

Shares of Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) (NYSE:RFP) traded down 14.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$4.05 and last traded at C$4.06, 106,872 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 152% from the average session volume of 42,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.76.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 3.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.67 million and a PE ratio of -4.08.

Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) (NYSE:RFP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported C($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$924.94 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Resolute Forest Products will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Resolute Forest Products Inc operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

