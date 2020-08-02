Strata-X Energy (CVE:SXE) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.07

Strata-X Energy Ltd (CVE:SXE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 201000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.55.

About Strata-X Energy (CVE:SXE)

Strata-X Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and gas properties in the United States and Africa. The company focuses on its 100% owned Serowe Coal Seam Gas (CSG) Project that covers an area of approximately 680,000 acres located in the Kalahari Basin CSG fairway in the Republic of Botswana.

