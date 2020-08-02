Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Sets New 12-Month High at $70.85

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $70.85 and last traded at $70.84, with a volume of 21261 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.81.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.51 and its 200 day moving average is $69.44.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.086 per share. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:VGIT)
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
