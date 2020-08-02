Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Sets New 12-Month High at $70.85

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $70.85 and last traded at $70.84, with a volume of 21261 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.81.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.51 and its 200 day moving average is $69.44.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.086 per share. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VGIT. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 205.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 42.4% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 21,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 6,510 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $375,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 90,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,387,000 after acquiring an additional 10,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 20,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.