Portofino Resources (CVE:POR) Shares Down 12.5%

Shares of Portofino Resources Inc (CVE:POR) were down 12.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.21, approximately 1,063,769 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 316% from the average daily volume of 255,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.08 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88.

Portofino Resources

Portofino Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral property assets in Canada. The company was formerly known as Crude Investments Corp. and changed its name to Portofino Resources Inc in March 2012. Portofino Resources Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

