Saint Jean Carbon (CVE:SJL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Saint Jean Carbon Inc (CVE:SJL) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 74000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78.

About Saint Jean Carbon (CVE:SJL)

Saint Jean Carbon Inc, a junior resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It operates in two segments, Mineral Exploration and Development, and Research and Development. The company primarily explores for graphite and molybdenum properties located in the provinces of Quebec, British Columbia, Manitoba, and Saskatchewan.

