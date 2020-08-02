Medallion Resources (CVE:MDL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.28

Posted by on Aug 2nd, 2020

Medallion Resources Ltd. (CVE:MDL) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28, with a volume of 524000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The company has a market cap of $5.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.14 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.10.

In other news, Director Don Lay sold 413,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.10, for a total value of C$41,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$262.50.

Medallion Resources Company Profile (CVE:MDL)

Medallion Resources Ltd. acquires and explores for mineral resource projects. It explores for monazite, a rare earth element. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

