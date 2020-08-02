Imperial Metals (TSE:III) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2.98

Imperial Metals Corp (TSE:III)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$2.98 and last traded at C$2.91, with a volume of 335511 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.63.

Separately, CIBC upped their price target on Imperial Metals from C$1.90 to C$2.60 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th.

Get Imperial Metals alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $386.76 million and a P/E ratio of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.84.

Imperial Metals (TSE:III) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$27.97 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Imperial Metals Corp will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Imperial Metals news, insider Fairholme Capital Management, L.L.C. acquired 88,000 shares of Imperial Metals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$176,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 14,576,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$29,153,208. Insiders acquired a total of 100,200 shares of company stock valued at $198,606 in the last 90 days.

Imperial Metals Company Profile (TSE:III)

Imperial Metals Corporation acquires, explores for, develops, and produces base and precious metals in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, zinc, and lead. It operates through Red Chris, Mount Polley, Sterling, Huckleberry, and Corporate segments. The company's key projects are Red Chris copper/gold mine in northwest British Columbia; Mount Polley copper/gold mine in central British Columbia; and Huckleberry copper mine in west central British Columbia.

Featured Article: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.