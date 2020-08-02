CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Shares Gap Down to $2.23

CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.96, but opened at $2.23. CPS Technologies shares last traded at $2.08, with a volume of 7,559 shares.

Separately, TheStreet raised CPS Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $27.74 million, a P/E ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.15 and a 200 day moving average of $1.47.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 3.42%. The company had revenue of $6.51 million during the quarter.

CPS Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:CPSH)

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/Internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. Its products are used in applications that involve energy use or energy generation. The company primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; baseplates and housings for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications, as well as in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in Internet switches and routers.

