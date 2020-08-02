Canstar Resources (CVE:ROX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.10

Shares of Canstar Resources Inc. (CVE:ROX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 136000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 million and a P/E ratio of -3.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.04.

Canstar Resources Company Profile (CVE:ROX)

Canstar Resources Inc, a junior resource company, focuses primarily on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, silver, lead, copper, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Buchans-Mary March project that consists of various contiguous properties totaling approximately 44,000 hectares of land located in Buchans Mine, central Newfoundland.

