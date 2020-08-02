Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Hits New 1-Year High at $8.47

Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.47 and last traded at $8.34, with a volume of 92899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.68.

CENX has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Century Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Century Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Century Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Century Aluminum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.83.

The company has a market cap of $779.20 million, a PE ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.17 and a 200-day moving average of $5.63.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $421.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.13 million. Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 8.97% and a negative net margin of 2.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Century Aluminum Co will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Bless sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total value of $264,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jesse E. Gary sold 15,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.27, for a total value of $116,087.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,451 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CENX. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth about $2,292,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Century Aluminum by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Century Aluminum by 454.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 142,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 116,962 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Century Aluminum by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 692,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,207,000 after purchasing an additional 23,279 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. 51.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

