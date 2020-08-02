Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Shares Gap Down to $3.10

Shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.06, but opened at $3.10. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.04, with a volume of 146,611 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.94.

The firm has a market cap of $361.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.25 and its 200-day moving average is $2.89.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts forecast that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Spectrum Pharmaceuticals news, insider Keith M. Mcgahan sold 13,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total transaction of $46,640.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 249,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,691.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith M. Mcgahan sold 15,773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.21, for a total transaction of $50,631.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 262,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,185.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,073 shares of company stock worth $149,726. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 116.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 94,436 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 194.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 10,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $47,000. 60.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company offers KHAPZORY, a novel folate analog and the pharmacologically active levo-isomer of d, and 1-leucovorin; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL); ZEVALIN injection to treat non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; MARQIBO for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ, a histone deacytelase, or HDAC, inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients.

